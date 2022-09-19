The Bridge Inn at Thurgoland will be launching a new menu with a price hike from October 1 which staff said was ‘inevitable’.

A post from the pub’s Facebook account on Tuesday, September 13, read: “Since moving into The Bridge nearly three years ago it feels like we’ve been cursed, open, Covid, closed, open, closed, open, Omicron, fuel price rise and now the absolute horror of the energy crisis!

The Bridge Inn.

"I’ve always been honest (sometimes brutally so) and up front so will be posting the new price menu and the bar price list next week.

“We will continue to serve fresh, homemade meals using locally sourced ingredients, the beer will continue to be clean and crisp and the pub will still be cosy and friendly.

“So come and take advantage of the £4.95 menu and enjoy some homemade food that won’t break the bank.