Popular Sheffield city centre bar shortlisted for National Pub and Bar Awards
The annual event will return to London on June 24, bringing together some of the best places to grab a drink across the whole of the UK.
In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted across the British Isles, and for the first time ever they will not only be competing for the top national and regional spots, but also for a county title.
There will be 94 sites crowned for their respective categories, with judges looking at a number of elements including the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment.
The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.
On top of that, the 2025 event will launch the Top 10 Pubs and Bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country.
The three South Yorkshire nominees are:
- Biscuit Billy's - Doncaster, Silver Street
- Public - Sheffield, Surrey Street
- The Woodman - Rotherham, Woodlaithes Road
Public, an award winning bar in Sheffield city centre, is based in former public toilets located beneath Sheffield Town Hall. It opened in 2017 and has won an array of awards.
Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub and Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The aim of the National Pub and Bar Awards is simple - we want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to the fabric of society across the whole of the UK.
“It has never been harder in hospitality.
“Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub and Bar Awards can help with both.”
