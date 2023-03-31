News you can trust since 1887
Popular Sheffield Caribbean restaurant Turtle Bay launches new menu curated by celebrity chef Collin Brown

Turtle Bay have this week announced the launch of a brand new menu which will be available at their Sheffield City Centre restaurant as well as over 40 others across the UK, writes Jennifer Mannion.

By Lee Peace
Published 31st Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

The vibrant new menu has been curated by celebrity Caribbean cook and executive chef at Turtle Bay, Collin Brown.

The restaurant located next to Sheffield City Hall will be serving up 12 brand new dishes and two ‘beach board’ sharing platters, as well as four, developed, Turtle Bay classics.

The new and inclusive menu boasts a selection of dishes, with 42% of the menu being plant-based.

Collin Brown, the award winning chef who has also cooked for celebrities such as Beyonce and Katy Perry, said:

“Our new menu is sick! These new dishes are full of flavour and packed full of nutrients. We are very excited to introduce some key Caribbean ingredients to the menu, and put a big focus on plant-based meals, just how my people back home eat.

“The menu will be landing just in time for sunnier days, and true Caribbean good times - we’re hyped and ready to go!”

Focusing on fresh and classic flavours, Turtle Bay have introduced vibrant and healthy Caribbean ingredients such as callaloo, ackee and jackfruit, each of which are superfoods packed with vitamins and nutrients, to a number of their dishes.

Visitors to the restaurant can enjoy plant-based dishes, such as the Island Brunch Bowl, featuring scrambled ackee, sauteed callaloo, curried chickpeas, sweet fried plantain, tomatoes, and a fire-grilled roti; or the Jamaican Run Down, slowly simmered butternut squash, sweet potato, & coconut stew, served with classic rice & peas.

Diners can also sample crispy chicken wings, with Turtle Bay’s brand new BBQ sauce, laced with Caribbean rum and for those looking for lighter lunches that still pack a punch, the new Coconut Prawn Rice Bowl or Jerk Chicken Salad are available.

Turtle Bay also offers an extensive tropical cocktail menu.

*Content supplied by Jennifer Mannion.

