A popular city pub has reopened after a period of closure and the new manager hopes the venue will be come a ‘real community hub’.

The Cross Scythes in Derbyshire Lane, Meersbrook, shut in July and was previously operated by the Peak District-based Thornbridge Brewery, which has several venues across the city. But the venue has since re-opened under the Star Pubs & Bars banner and new manager Josh Barnsley, aged 31, hopes the venue will become a ‘real community hub’.

He said: “We really want the community to come and use the space we have available” and added that he plans “to get the local MP and councillors involved” to “see how we can help the community.”

There are plans to host live music including folk nights and the popular Sunday night quiz has returned at 7pm with free chip butties at half-time.

The Cross Scythes on Derbyshire Lane which has been taken over by Joshua barnsley

Josh added: “We have a really nice snack menu that since its launch earlier in December has gone down a treat. We are supporting Sheffield businesses, such as Waterall’s Butchers (who are) supplying us with their fantastic pork pies, which go down great with our Henderson Relish Ketchup. Obviously the previous tenant was popular. We are showcasing Bradfield Brewery's ales at the moment (and) Guinness has proven really popular.”

The venue is popular and has more than 370 reviews from customers on Google and enjoys an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five. One reviewer described the pub as ‘dog friendly’ with ‘decent beer’ and ‘helpful bar staff’. Another, called Mel Scott, said the venue is ‘well worth a visit’.

Another reviewer said: “Nice pub with great beer and knowledgeable bar staff. Good atmosphere and large beer garden with both covered and uncovered areas.”

