Popular Portuguese cafe Lisboa in Sheffield city centre closed temporarily for refurbishment

Lisboa Patisserie - Fábrica de Pastéis de Nata at St Paul’s Parade in the Peace Gardens has temporarily shut for a makeover.

A post on the Lisboa Instagram page said: “Our Peace Gardens cafe and patisserie is undergoing a refurb. We hope to open it back up soon.”

A reopening date hasn’t yet been announced, but owners have confirmed it will be sometime in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisboa Patisserie at St Paul’s Parade in the Peace Gardens has temporarily shut for a makeover.

The Portuguese patisserie opened in Sheffield city centre in December 2018, and since then, it has gained a reputation for its authentic Portuguese tarts, pastries and coffee.

In July this year, a second branch opened in Crookes and proved extremely popular in the area, with customers queuing up to sample the authentic patisserie – including the famous egg custard tarts.