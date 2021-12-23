Popular Portuguese cafe Lisboa in Sheffield city centre closed temporarily for refurbishment
A popular café and patisserie in Sheffield city centre has been closed for refurbishment.
Lisboa Patisserie - Fábrica de Pastéis de Nata at St Paul’s Parade in the Peace Gardens has temporarily shut for a makeover.
A post on the Lisboa Instagram page said: “Our Peace Gardens cafe and patisserie is undergoing a refurb. We hope to open it back up soon.”
A reopening date hasn’t yet been announced, but owners have confirmed it will be sometime in 2022.
The Portuguese patisserie opened in Sheffield city centre in December 2018, and since then, it has gained a reputation for its authentic Portuguese tarts, pastries and coffee.
In July this year, a second branch opened in Crookes and proved extremely popular in the area, with customers queuing up to sample the authentic patisserie – including the famous egg custard tarts.
The Crookes branch is open from Tuesday until Sunday between 9 am and 5 pm.