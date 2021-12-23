Popular Portuguese cafe Lisboa in Sheffield city centre closed temporarily for refurbishment

A popular café and patisserie in Sheffield city centre has been closed for refurbishment.

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:02 pm

Lisboa Patisserie - Fábrica de Pastéis de Nata at St Paul’s Parade in the Peace Gardens has temporarily shut for a makeover.

A post on the Lisboa Instagram page said: “Our Peace Gardens cafe and patisserie is undergoing a refurb. We hope to open it back up soon.”

A reopening date hasn’t yet been announced, but owners have confirmed it will be sometime in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lisboa Patisserie at St Paul’s Parade in the Peace Gardens has temporarily shut for a makeover.

The Portuguese patisserie opened in Sheffield city centre in December 2018, and since then, it has gained a reputation for its authentic Portuguese tarts, pastries and coffee.

In July this year, a second branch opened in Crookes and proved extremely popular in the area, with customers queuing up to sample the authentic patisserie – including the famous egg custard tarts.

The Crookes branch is open from Tuesday until Sunday between 9 am and 5 pm.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield cafe aimed at people with dementia is a finalist in national awards
SheffieldPortuguese