Popular Indian restaurant in Sheffield wins best English Curry Award for 2022

The eleventh year of the English Curry Awards 2022 welcomed 350 guests at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport-NEC on Monday August 22, in a celebration of the curry Industry.

The English Curry Awards 2022 are a celebration of local businesses, where winners are a true reflection of quality and customer service, as they are chosen by members of the general public.

The awards embodied the strength of the nation’s hospitality industry. It is a vast group of men and women from the restaurant and takeaway industry who specialise in creating “England’s favourite dish.”

The English Curry Awards 2022 in Birmingham

The awards recognised the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of the best English curry establishment and professionals that create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard.

The black tie event was hosted by presenter, Tommy Sandhu.

Several of the awards were split into local regions to ensure that smaller businesses from across England are also recognised.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally

And in Yorkshire and the Humber the award for the Best Curry Restaurant of the Year has gone to Prithiraj in Sharrow, Sheffield.

At Prithiraj, all dishes are freshly prepared with only the finest ingredients and an authentic blend of spices, remaining true to the regional cuisines of India and Bangladesh.