Plans revealed for new Zaap Thai restaurant on Sheffield's popular Ecclesall Road

A an application notice from Zaap Thai has been placed in the window of the former Bloc pizza restaurant on Ecclesall Road.

The Asian restaurant chain promises customers an authentic Thai dining experience that will make ‘you will feel like you have been transported into a Bangkok street food market’.

The company already has several other restaurants across the UK including in Leeds, Headingley, Nottingham, Newcastle and York.

The notice from Zaap Six Limited requests the granting of a premises licence for alcohol sales and for opening hours of 9am to midnight seven days a week.

Another restaurant not affiliated to Zaap Thai called Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food opened several months ago a short distance away on Ecclesall Road.

Sheffield Council is considering the application. We have contacted Zaap Thai for comment and are waiting for a response.