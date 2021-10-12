A GloryHoles golf, combining gore, smut and trippy humour, could open in the former Bonmarche unit on High Street.

The investment could bring a spark back to the area which has suffered a string of closures including Pizza Hut, Somers footwear, Santander and Alliance and Leicester, and Primark as well as Bonmarche.

GloryHoles adults-only crazy golf is set to open on High Street, Sheffield (pic: Google)

Curious Venues, which already run a GloryHoles mini golf experience in Nottingham’s trendy Hockley district, has applied for a licence for the new nightspot.

Elle Bradley-Cox, senior writer and editor at scarlettabbott, welcomed ‘anything to rejuvenate the city centre.

She said: “If Leeds is sleeping naked, Sheffield’s more like black knickers and a band T-shirt (and York is going to bed in grandma’s wincyette nightgown)

“So maybe Sheffield has enough edge for it? Anything to rejuvenate the city centre.”

Brian Fowler, solicitor at Foys Solicitors, said: “Personally, I think it's great that somebody is thinking outside the box and proposing something a bit different. We need more ideas like this to reinvent the High Street and attract visitors into town.”

Steelworker John Crossland also welcomed something ‘fun and different’ to bright up the city.

GloryHoles in Nottingham is described as a ‘unique adult mini-golf experience’, which is the ‘perfect place to start your night and host your hen or stag do’.