White Hart Netherthorpe: Plans drawn up for well-known former pub in Sheffield neighbourhood
A planning application for the scheme which has been sent in to Sheffield Council’s planning department.
The scheme would see the White Hart pub, on St Philips Road, Netherthorpe, brought back into use again for the local community.
Few changes would be made to the building, which is no longer trading as a pub.
Papers state: “Just general decoration will be conducted, the main purpose of the application is change of use from pub to cafe shop.”
It also states that the site has a car park big enough for 15 vehicles.
Operators want permission to sell food and drink for consumption mostly on the premises, according the application. They would trade from 8am until 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 5pm on Sundays.
