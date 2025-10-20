Pizza Hut: Uncertainty over Sheffield sites as part of legendary firm falls into administration
Pizza Hut has said it will close 68 venues in the UK, putting around 740 jobs at risk.
A rescue deal will save 64 sites and secure the future of 1,277 workers.
Pizza Hut has several locations in Sheffield, two delivery and takeaway sites - on Abbeydale Road and West Street - in The Oasis at Meadowhall, Middlewood, Chapeltown and a restaurant at Meadowhall Retail Park.
It is understood delivery and takeaway outlets are not affected by the closures.
A member of staff in Leeds told the Yorkshire Evening Post they had had been sent home directly from work and they had “no idea of what is happening.”
At the start of this year, all 139 UK restaurants and around 3,000 jobs were saved when a US private equity company acquired the stores.