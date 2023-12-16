Pizza Express has launched some special dishes in time for Christmas and they’re delicious – but they’re limited edition, so you need to try them now because they’re too good to miss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tis the season to indulge yourself and enjoy some special food and drink and, with that in mind, Pizza Express have launched a new Christmas menu – and it’s absolutely delicious. I was kindly invited by the chain Italian restaurant to try some of the new limited edition dishes, and they exceeded all expectations.

I attended the venue at St Paul’s Place, Sheffield city centre, with my partner Tom and we both loved our meals. Tom had never eaten at Pizza Express before but he said he would be eager to return because he enjoyed it so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For starters, we each had the Pizza Express staple that is the dough balls. Tom had the festive edition – dough balls in blankets (£7.45) –which were wrapped in crisp pancetta, with sage, gran milano cheese and a honey and mustard dip. He devoured them, calling them a yummy inside out bacon sandwich. As a vegetarian, I had the loaded pesto version (£7.25) which is happily available all year round.

The Dough Balls in Blankets - part of the Pizza Express 2023 Christmas menu. Photo by Pizza Express.

For mains, we each had a pizza that’s on the menu for the festive season only. I had the romana mushroom and truffle pizza (£16.45), featuring mixed mushrooms, buffalo mozzarella with truffle oil. It was described as ‘luxurious’ and that’s exactly the word I would use. The cheese was extremely generous, and I loved the rich and fragrant rosemary and truffle oil. There’s no tomato on the base, so these flavours were really able to shine and I loved it.

Tom had the romana porchetta (£17.25), described as an Italian Christmas feast of slow-cooked pulled pork with fennel and herbs, along with pancetta, potato, mozzarella, garlic oil, sage and gran milano cheese on a béchamel sauce base. He declared this to be the best pizza he’d ever eaten, adding that it was beautiful and very moreish.

On to desserts. Tom went back to dough balls – but the sweet version – specifically the loaded snowball dough balls (£7.45), which are topped with white chocolate sauce, dusted with cinnamon and icing sugar. I had the snowflake brownie (£7.95), a classic chocolate treat made with double belgian chocolate. It was served warm and topped with seasonal white chocolate snowflakes, vanilla gelato and chocolate sauce. Both dessert dishes were heavenly, melted in the mouth and were quickly eaten because of how yummy they were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was accompanied by two festive cocktails – the jingle bell-ini (£8.25) and the non-alcoholic yule sparkle (£3.85).

The Romana Porchetta pizza - part of the Pizza Express 2023 Christmas menu. Photo by Pizza Express.