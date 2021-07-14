Pizza Express hides golden dough balls worth £1000 in Sheffield - and the public is being urged to find them TODAY!

Sheffield is one of just four English cities where a “hunt” to find golden dough balls hidden by the Italian restaurant chain is taking place, and those taking part only have until Friday, July 16 to track them down.

A spokesperson for PizzaExpress explained: “Be part of a new legendary line-up by hunting for 11 Golden Dough Balls hidden across the country in the team’s honour.

"This path to glory will give fans the chance to get their hands on a £1,000 PizzaExpress gift card hidden inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield is one of just four English cities where a “hunt” to find golden dough balls hidden by PizzaExpress is taking place, and those taking part only have until Friday, July 16 to track them down.

“If Southgate still turns you on, and you think you’re a ‘Sterling’ player yourself… London, Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester get geared up, as the golden balls are coming your way.”

Fans lucky enough to find one of the Golden Dough Balls will get their hands on a £1,000 PizzaExpress gift card hidden inside.

PizzaExpress will be leaving clues on its social media channels, and click here to visit their Twitter page.

As part of the hunt, PizzaExpress has unveiled its latest advertising campaign in London and Manchester – cheekily titled “oh balls”.

The timely 96-sheets billboards appear to be collapsing under the fully loaded Dough Ball toppings, and are the brainchild of creative agency Truant.

PizzaExpress has a number of restaurants in Sheffield, based on Ecclesall Road; at St Paul’s Place in the city centre; at Valley Centertainment and at Meadowhall.

Terms and conditions apply, and please visit: https://www.pizzaexpress.com/GoldenBalls to view them in full.