Piña Sheffield: Vibrant Mexican bar in former Sheffield warehouse named on list of top 100 restaurants in UK
A Sheffield bar and taqueria has made a list of the top 100 restaurants in the UK after impressing diners.
Mexican Bar Piña, located in a former warehouse on Harvest Lane in Neepsend, has been named in a list of the year’s top 100 restaurants in the UK by the online restaurant reservation platform OpenTable.
The bar and taqueria provides customers with a taste of Mexico and specialises in traditional Mexican food along with a whole menu of tequila-based drinks.
Every year, OpenTable honours a selection of dining spots across the country that provide creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions.
In an Instagram post, the team at Piña said: “Nice little boost this week to have made OpenTable’s ‘Top 100 Restaurants in the UK 2021’. ️
“It’s been a pretty tough 18 months, but now is definitely the time to thank all our customers who’ve returned this year and supported us as we’ve juggled and navigated everything 2021 brought!
“And a huge thank you to our amazing staff who have kicked on with nothing but positive vibes every single day.”
Piña is rated highly for its vibrant atmosphere and has received rave reviews for its tacos and handcrafted cocktails.
One customer who visited the restaurant said: “it is one of the best places you will eat”.
The reviewer said: “Honestly, one of the best places you will eat ever. Top service and incredible food & cocktails. I will be coming back over and over and will never get tired of stuffing my face with tacos.”