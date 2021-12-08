Mexican Bar Piña, located in a former warehouse on Harvest Lane in Neepsend, has been named in a list of the year’s top 100 restaurants in the UK by the online restaurant reservation platform OpenTable.

The bar and taqueria provides customers with a taste of Mexico and specialises in traditional Mexican food along with a whole menu of tequila-based drinks.

Every year, OpenTable honours a selection of dining spots across the country that provide creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piña in Neepsend, Sheffield, has been named as one of the top 100 restaurants in the UK for 2021. Picture: Piña

In an Instagram post, the team at Piña said: “Nice little boost this week to have made OpenTable’s ‘Top 100 Restaurants in the UK 2021’. ️

“It’s been a pretty tough 18 months, but now is definitely the time to thank all our customers who’ve returned this year and supported us as we’ve juggled and navigated everything 2021 brought!

“And a huge thank you to our amazing staff who have kicked on with nothing but positive vibes every single day.”

Piña is rated highly for its vibrant atmosphere and has received rave reviews for its tacos and handcrafted cocktails.

One customer who visited the restaurant said: “it is one of the best places you will eat”.