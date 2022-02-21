Phil Vickery’s squidgy Creme Egg brownie recipe

Undated Handout Photo of Phil Vickery's Creme Egg brownie. See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Brownie. Picture credit should read: Kate Whitaker/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Brownie.

Squidgy Creme Egg brownie recipe

Ingredients:

2tbsp golden syrup

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

110g salted butter, softened

150g caster sugar

150g bitter chocolate

75g plain flour, sifted

4 eggs, at room temperature

Finely grated zest of 1 large orange

4 Creme Eggs, halved

Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method:

I. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Line a 20 centimetre square baking tray with greaseproof paper, or oil well.

2. Melt the golden syrup, butter, sugar and chocolate together in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water.

3. Remove the bowl from the pan, then stir in the flour, eggs and orange zest. Mix well but do not overmix, or the finished brownie will be chewy.

4. Pour into the prepared tray, then carefully place the eight Creme Egg halves into the top of the mix, pressing down slightly.

5. Pop into the oven and cook for 35–40 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if you like.