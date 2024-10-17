PETA: Animal-rights group launches war against Sheffield Wing Fest with billboard campaign
Sheffield Wing Fest is coming to Peddler Market this weekend, from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20.
On the website, Wing Fest says it is the “world’s largest chicken wing festival”.
The event, on Burton Road, Neepsend, will include live music, entertainment, games, eating competitions and “the best chicken wings the UK has to offer”.
PETA’s billboard, which is just a stone’s throw away from the event at Rutland Road Railway Bridge, features a giant chicken, as well as the text: “You can live without chicken wings. I can’t.”
Dawn Carr, vice president of vegan corporate projects at PETA, said: “Chickens are smart, social animals who feel joy, pain, and fear and don’t want to be chopped up for someone’s meal.
“PETA urges everyone in Yorkshire and beyond to think of the individual behind the wings and try delicious vegan meats instead.”
The group claims that chickens that are bred for their meat are bred to unnatural proportions that affects their physical health, and crammed into sheds.
They added: “Every person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals each year a miserable life and a terrifying death.”
Wing Fest has been approached for comment. Tickets are on sale, and can be purchased from: https://www.wingfest.co.uk/
