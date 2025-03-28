Penistone pub undertakes major refurbishment to boost bookings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cubley Hall in Penistone has undergone a £25,000 refurbishment, with the aim of increasing bookings by 30 per cent in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue has upgraded its events space, bar, and seating area, making it more attractive for weddings, private functions, and music events.

The refurbishment was partly funded through a rural business grant from Barnsley Council’s enterprising Barnsley programme, which covered half of the costs. The venue, which worked with local suppliers for the upgrades, is now ready to welcome guests with improved facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dedicated events space, known as The Barn, has seen significant improvements, including new décor, flexible seating, a feature wall for displays and selfies, professional stage lighting, and a resurfaced dance floor. The main bar and conservatory areas have also been refreshed with upgraded seating and décor.

Enterprising Barnsleys Rachel Fletcher With Cubley Halls John Wigfield And Nicki Omahony

John Wigfield, owner of Cubley Hall, explained that the improvements are crucial for meeting the evolving needs of customers.

“The significant improvements we’ve made to our beautiful old country house venue will enable us to better meet the needs of customers, host a wider variety of events and attract more bookings,” he said.

“Like everyone in the hospitality sector, we’ve been working hard to rebuild the business after Covid and the economic pressures we’ve all faced since then. These upgrades have tackled some very stubborn, practical issues which have basically been holding us back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With increased flexibility in terms of layout and some tech upgrades, we can now say ‘yes’ to many more bookings. We’re ready to reboot and restore our events calendar back to pre-Covid levels.”

Cubley Hall, which opened in 1982, has transformed a derelict country house and 4.5 acres of land into a popular community pub and events venue. The venue, which hosts over 70 weddings and parties annually, also features a monthly folk night with live bands. Its owners aim to increase wedding and party bookings to over 100 a year and expand its live music calendar by adding more UK touring bands and tribute acts.

Rachel Fletcher, business support advisor at Enterprising Barnsley, said: “Cubley Hall has built a strong business over 42 years, playing an active role in its community and gaining a UK-wide profile as a wedding and events venue. Its beautiful setting, easy access to the M1 and good transport links, means Cubley Hall competes on a regional and national level for bookings and brings new money into the local economy.

“This timely investment in the fabric of the building and its facilities is designed to help Cubley Hall flourish further, boost income and profitability, and create and sustain jobs.”

The rise in bookings and enquiries has already resulted in the creation of three new jobs and additional opportunities for the existing 60-strong workforce to develop their skills.