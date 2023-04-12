A well-known Chesterfield venue has scooped a prestigious award – being ranked as the best pub in the county.

The Red Lion at Peak Edge was named as the best pub in Derbyshire at the 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards.

The annual event names a total of 94 venues as the best in their respective counties, aiming to highlight the positive work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

The Red Lion, found at Stone Edge, will now compete to be named the top venue in the East Midlands – and was also shortlisted for the National Pub & Bar of the Year accolade. The team will discover if they were successful at the grand final ceremony, hosted in London on June 28.

Steve Perez is the owner of Casa Hotels Group, which includes the Red Lion at Peak Edge and Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel.

He said that everyone involved with the Red Lion was thrilled to have been recognised for their hard work – especially given the challenges the industry has faced over the last few years

“Myself and the team at Red Lion at Peak Edge are delighted to be shortlisted for the Best Pub in the East Midlands. We’ve been working tirelessly at the venue through difficult times for hospitality, renovating and expanding the premises over the past five years, as well as honouring the heritage of the building while providing a fantastic space to serve locally sourced food.

“Being shortlisted for this award really recognises how hard the staff have been working – from our brilliant Executive Chef Ben, who’s always working on new seasonal menus, to Craig, the Farm Manger at our Walton Lodge Farm Estate. He supplies the high quality Dorset lamb, Belted Galloway Beef, Black Berkshires pigs, egg from our hens, honey from our bees and herbs from the garden – just 1.3 miles away from the restaurant – for a true taste of the Peak District.”

Tristan O’Hana is the editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards. He said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times.

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars. So, ahead of the long Easter weekend, why not check out the finest in your county?”

