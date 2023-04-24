News you can trust since 1887
Peak District pubs: Popular pubs in Baslow and Foolow, near Sheffield, taken over by award-winning team

Two pubs in popular Peak District beauty spots near Sheffield have been taken over by the duo who already own a celebrated watering hole.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST

Nick and Jemma Beagrie have bought the Prince of Wales pub, in Baslow, and the Bulls Head pub, in Foolow, from the Fischer family. The couple, who grew up in the area, already run businesses nearby, including The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, The Bakewell Bakery and The Scotsman’s Pack in Hathersage.

Nick has been in the trade for more than 35 years and has had The Scotsman’s Pack for over two decades. It recently claimed silver in the Pub of the Year category of the 2023 Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Awards, finishing behind The Blind Bull, in Little Hucklow.

Jemma began her career in the tourism sector, running the busy Bakewell Pudding Shop, and has been heavily involved in Visit Peak District over the years, as a patron.

The Prince of Wales in Baslow is one of two pubs which have been taken over by Nick and Jemma Beagrie. Photo: Michael CumminsThe Prince of Wales in Baslow is one of two pubs which have been taken over by Nick and Jemma Beagrie. Photo: Michael Cummins
The Prince of Wales in Baslow is one of two pubs which have been taken over by Nick and Jemma Beagrie. Photo: Michael Cummins

The Prince of Wales, which was known as Rowleys for a while, and The Bulls Head have been in the hands of the Fischer family since 2005 and 2019 respectively. The Prince of Wales was named Pub Of The Year Award at the 2020 Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Awards, while the Bulls Head, which dates back to 1753, was recently awarded four silver stars by the AA, which described it as having ‘masses of character and charm'.

Nick and Jemma described how they planned to ‘upkeep the traditions of wonderfully cooked local food at the highest of standards, something that has been instilled in both businesses by the Fischer’s’.

The Bulls Head pub at Foolow, which dates back to 1753, has been taken over by Nick and Jemma BeagrieThe Bulls Head pub at Foolow, which dates back to 1753, has been taken over by Nick and Jemma Beagrie
The Bulls Head pub at Foolow, which dates back to 1753, has been taken over by Nick and Jemma Beagrie
