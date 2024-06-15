Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new premium bar in Sheffield has impressed more people than just its customers.

Dubbed as the “ultimate social experience”, Panenka Bar & Grill opened in New Era Square days before the new year - and it has now had its first food hygiene rating score revealed.

The £1.7m venue boasts state-of-the-art technology and offers virtual reality gaming experiences, VIP packages, live sports and a restaurant serving modern Asian fusion cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Standards Agency has now revealed how the business performed at its first food hygiene inspection, which was held on May 8.

Panenka, a £1.7m bar with dozens of sports screens, has received its first food hygiene inspection. | Submit

Environmental health officers from Sheffield City Council visited the venue to score it on three key areas, and it was found to pass all sections with flying colours, landing it with an overall score of four-out-of-five.

For food hygiene and safety, which includes food handling practices and procedures, and temperature control, the venue scored ‘generally satisfactory’.

Unsurprisingly, with the newness of the building, it scored ‘very good’ for its structural compliance, which includes cleanliness, layout, and condition of the building and facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for confidence in management, it scored ‘generally satisfactory’. This includes food safety technical knowledge, and records of compliance.

Panenka welcomed more than 10,000 in its first month of trading, and has continued to impress for the first half of the year. On Google it is rated 4.5 stars, with 205 reviews.