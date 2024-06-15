Panenka Bar & Grill: New premium Sheffield bar with Asian fusion restaurant receives first hygiene inspection
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dubbed as the “ultimate social experience”, Panenka Bar & Grill opened in New Era Square days before the new year - and it has now had its first food hygiene rating score revealed.
The £1.7m venue boasts state-of-the-art technology and offers virtual reality gaming experiences, VIP packages, live sports and a restaurant serving modern Asian fusion cuisine.
The Food Standards Agency has now revealed how the business performed at its first food hygiene inspection, which was held on May 8.
Environmental health officers from Sheffield City Council visited the venue to score it on three key areas, and it was found to pass all sections with flying colours, landing it with an overall score of four-out-of-five.
For food hygiene and safety, which includes food handling practices and procedures, and temperature control, the venue scored ‘generally satisfactory’.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to your inbox
Unsurprisingly, with the newness of the building, it scored ‘very good’ for its structural compliance, which includes cleanliness, layout, and condition of the building and facilities.
And for confidence in management, it scored ‘generally satisfactory’. This includes food safety technical knowledge, and records of compliance.
Panenka welcomed more than 10,000 in its first month of trading, and has continued to impress for the first half of the year. On Google it is rated 4.5 stars, with 205 reviews.
Many reviews have given high praise for the venue’s bottomless brunch, “incredible” customer service, and “excellent” food.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.