Pancake Day: How to make the perfect pancake at Wildwood coffee shop at The Moor in Sheffield

Wildwood coffee shop on The Moor, Sheffield, will make more than 60 pancakes for hungry customers this Pancake Day. Chef Carl Shepherd shows us how to make a delicious pancake with a range of toppings in under five minutes.
To see Carl's full video tutorial, click here.
1. Wildwood coffee shop
I came to Wildwood coffee shop on The Moor to find out how to make a perfect pancake for Shrove Tuesday.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Making the mixture
Carl Shepherd had made a pancake mix of eggs, milk, and flour in preparation for his shift, as he estimated he would be maxing more than 60 pancakes over the day.
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Spoon out the mixture
Next, Carl spooned out the mixture onto a hotplate (a hot pan will also work), making a shallow circle.
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Flip the pancake
When small bubbles appear in the pancake and it his browned on the underside, flip the pancake so that it cooks evenly.
Photo: Dean Atkins