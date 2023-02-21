News you can trust since 1887
Pancake Day 2023: 8 of the best places to get pancakes in Sheffield including The Cabin, Marmadukes and Sundaes Gelato

As we mark Pancake Day today, here we have pulled together the top-rated cafes and restaurants in the city serving the sweet or savoury treats.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

This list is based on favourable customer reviews from Trip Advisor for establishments serving pancakes and crepes.

These are the top-rated cafes and restaurants in Sheffield serving crepes and pancakes

2. The Cabin

The Cabin Pancake and Waffle House on Fitzwilliam Gate, near The Moor in the city centre, has been serving up delicious pancakes to people in Sheffield for years and is continuing to do so.

3. Rossi's

Rossi's Italian Restaurant on Sharrow Lane serves a selection of sweet and savoury pancakes and is rated highly on Tripadvisor. One review said: "Pancakes served with sliced fresh strawberries and a rich chocolate sauce was wonderful."

4. La Scala

La Scala, situated in the suburb of Millhouses, has a number of savoury pancake dishes on its menu. All savoury pancakes are topped with tomato, bechamel and mozzarella, and are baked in the oven. They also serve crepes if you fancy something light for dessert.

