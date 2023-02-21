As we mark Pancake Day today, here we have pulled together the top-rated cafes and restaurants in the city serving the sweet or savoury treats.
This list is based on favourable customer reviews from Trip Advisor for establishments serving pancakes and crepes.
1. The Cabin food review Pancake with bananas and strawberries
These are the top-rated cafes and restaurants in Sheffield serving crepes and pancakes
Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. The Cabin
The Cabin Pancake and Waffle House on Fitzwilliam Gate, near The Moor in the city centre, has been serving up delicious pancakes to people in Sheffield for years and is continuing to do so.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Rossi's
Rossi's Italian Restaurant on Sharrow Lane serves a selection of sweet and savoury pancakes and is rated highly on Tripadvisor. One review said: "Pancakes served with sliced fresh strawberries and a rich chocolate sauce was wonderful."
Photo: Google
4. La Scala
La Scala, situated in the suburb of Millhouses, has a number of savoury pancake dishes on its menu. All savoury pancakes are topped with tomato, bechamel and mozzarella, and are baked in the oven. They also serve crepes if you fancy something light for dessert.
Photo: Google