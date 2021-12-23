The new venue called Caffe Tucci is set to open on Surrey Street in the city centre in the building previously occupied by the much-loved Sheffield Scene shop, which closed permanently after almost 50 years of celebrating Sheffield’s heritage and its reputation for high-quality manufacturing.

Once open, Sheffield residents will be able to dine on a selection of authentic Neapolitan food with breakfast and brunch options available, as well as modern Italian coffee.

There will also be vegan and vegetarian options, products will be sold as a deli, and the owners are applying for a licence to sell alcohol.

A spokesperson for Caffè Tucci said: “Caffè Tucci is our dream, everything starts from Naples our home town, in our city the coffee culture is something that brings people together, even just for a chat and to have a break from that frenetic city.

“The coffee shop is my brother (Salvatore’s) idea because he has always been a bartender in Naples in love with the coffee art.

"After many years of work as a manager in Cubana tapas bar in Leopold Square in Sheffield, he found the courage to start this journey with me.

“Our father is a chef, so I have always been influenced by him. Food, in general, is my passion, so that’s why I will be in charge of the food and Salvatore will be in charge of coffee.

"We are sure that our skill combined will provide the authentic Neapolitan experience.”

They added: “Salvatore came to Sheffield eight years ago, and I came two years later because we were struggling to find a proper job in Naples, and we fell in love with the city.

"We decided to open a coffee shop in Sheffield because this is the city which welcomed us.”

They added that Sheffield is full of ‘lovely people who are willing to try a different experience’ and they hope to make customers feel ‘like they are our friend, like part of the family.’

"Our goal is to let the customer feel like they are actually in our city, and give them a taste of our town with traditional pastries and cakes, different kinds of coffee, bruschetta, panini and Italian cured meat and cheese plates."

There is no set opening date yet, but this is expected to be in the second week of January.