Owners ‘delighted’ to reopen historic Peak District country pub Ladybower Inn popular with Sheffield people after nearly a year closed

A historic country inn close to a popular Peak District beauty spot has reopened after almost 12 months.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:18 BST

The Ladybower Inn, nestled on the side of the A57 next to the Ladybower Reservoir, was officially reopened on Friday, April 7.

In a Facebook post, the team from the venue said: “The Ladybower Inn officially reopens after nearly a year closed.

“Come along for a nice cold pint. Our kitchen and en-suite accommodation will be open in the next two weeks so we are only open for drinks at the minute, but come along and see the new pub with it's new re-fit – all set with stunning scenery.”

The pub welcomed customers through the doors again last week.

The pub, which was opened as a coaching inn back in the 18th century, is owned by Batemans Brewery. In a social media post, the brewery said that “after several months of being closed, we are delighted that the pub is reopening.”

Batemans confirmed that seven en-suite bedrooms at the inn have been newly refurbished – including a honeymoon suite – and will be bookable in the “very near future.”

