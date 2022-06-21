Domo Restaurant, Eagle Works, 34-36 Cotton Mill Walk, Little Kelham Street, Sheffield, S3 8DH. Rating:4.6/5 (based on 532 Google Reviews).

Outdoor dining Sheffield: 11 restaurants in city where you can eat outside

Fancy eating out, but don’t want to sit in a stiflingly hot restaurant? Here’s a few places where you don’t have to.

By Jimmy Johnson
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:47 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the 11 best restaurants in Sheffield for outdoor dining this summer.

Do you agree with our choices? Be sure to let us know!

Sheffield has plenty of outdoor dining spots - which is your favourite?

2. Ego Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar

Ego Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar, Sheffield, 88 Surrey Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2LH. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 1,451 Google Reviews).

3. The Botanist Bar & Restaurant

The Botanist Bar & Restaurant, Leopold Square, Unit 5A and 5B, Sheffield, S1 2JG. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,704 Google Reviews).

4. Amaro Lounge

Amaro Lounge, 519 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8PR. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 464 Google Reviews).

