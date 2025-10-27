Finally we can get our hands on the OG Dubai Chocolate 😍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubai Chocolate became a viral sensation following TikTok reviews

The bar was originally created by FIX Dessert Chocolatier

Harrods will be hosting a FIX pop-up

Dubai Chocolate was all anyone could talk about last year - and the hype for it is still going strong.

In the summer of 2024, many social media influencers showcased and taste tested Dubai Chocolate on TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of those videos went viral, with lots of social media users wanting to try it for themselves. This led to the soaring popularity of the unique chocolate bar.

However, with it not being available to purchase in the UK, those of us in the UK have had to make do with dupes from a variety of different brands.

The 'Original Dubai Chocolate’ is coming to the UK - where you can buy | Hue & Cry

Originating from Dubai, the original Dubai chocolate bar was created by chocolate brand FIX Dessert Chocolatier.

Named Can’t Get Khanafed Of It, the chocolate bar combined milk chocolate, khanafeh, pistachio cream and tahini spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now for the first time ever, the original Dubai Chocolate bar will finally be on sale in the UK, exclusively available at Harrods.

The luxury department store will be hosting a dedicated FIX pop-up, where customers can indulge in the delicious chocolate and pistachio treat.

From Monday October 27 to Sunday November 23, Harrods’ Confectionery Hall will be hosting the pop-up, which promises to be an immersive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch day will also see the debut of a FIX and Harrods collaboration, the OG FIX Hot Chocolate. The decadent hot chocolate is topped with pistachio Chantilly, a dark chocolate disk and a croissant-filo twist.

Sarah Hamouda, Co-Founder at FIX Dessert Chocolate, said: “This is such a full-circle moment. FIX has always been about blending cultures; in this instance, my London upbringing and Egyptian roots with Dubai’s unstoppable energy.

“Launching our first international pop-up with Harrods just felt right. We can’t wait to see how UK customers react when they step into our world.”

We tried a dupe of the Dubai Chocolate bar after it went viral last year. You can find out what we thought of it here.