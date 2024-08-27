Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several batches of Oreo cookies are being recalled as they may contain peanuts - which could prove dangerous for anyone with an allergy.

The biscuits are manufactured by Whatever Brands in Indonesia but are stocked in many UK shops. The affected batches are:

Oreo Strawberry Cream, 119.6g, best before March 15, 2025

Oreo Blueberry Ice Cream, 119.6g, best before November 1, 2024

Oreo Cream Chocolate Cookie, 119.6g, best before September 15, 2024

Oreo Vanilla Cookie, 119.6g, best before September 6, 2024

A statement from Whatever Brands said: “In the UK we are recalling a limited number of Oreo dark and white chocolate, strawberry cream, blueberry ice cream flavour, cream chocolate flavour and vanilla cookie from Indonesia as they are not labelled correctly. The products are being recalled because they may contain traces of peanut, which are not mentioned on the label.”

The Food Standards Agency has issued an allergy alert, adding: “This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts. This only affects products sold in the UK with a Whatever Brands label.

“Whatever Brands is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.”

Anyone who has bought any of the above products and has an allergy to peanuts, should not eat them but should call Whatever Brands’ careline team on 020 7117 2970 or email [email protected]