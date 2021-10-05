On tour beer and cider festival takes place this week in Sheffield

CAMRA Beer Festival

On Thursday, the annual Sheffield beer and cider festival will begin, but in a slightly different form to their usual festival.

The Sheffield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have decided not to host the event at Kelham Island museum like normal due to ‘uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus situation’. Instead, this year it will be hosted as a tour around the city visiting over 40 pubs, bars and breweries.

Beer and cider lovers will be able to visit some of the participating venues and try the beer, food and entertainment they are offering for the event.

The tour ventures into different areas of Sheffield, visiting pubs and bars on Abbeydale Road, Heeley, Ecclesall Road, Fulwood, Broomhill, Crookes, Walkley, the city centre, Attercliffe, Kelham Island, Neepsend, Hillsborough, Wisewood, Loxley and Bradfield.

All participating venues will, which include The Sheffield Tap, Dorothy Pax and Shakespeares, will contribute towards the funding of the event, which runs for four days until Sunday.

All day travel passes are available for public transport to make touring throughout the event easier.

The event is also sponsored by Arnold Laver to help with the funding. Any spare funds for the event will be donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity and visitors will also be encouraged to donate using QR codes available at some of the venues.