Olympics 2024: All the Wetherspoons in Sheffield that will be showing live sporting action from Paris
While France is preparing to have an estimated 15 million visitors over the sporting season, many of us will be watching the events unfold from the comfort of our living rooms.
But if you’re looking to enjoy a cheap meal and a drink while watching athletes compete, you may be pleased to hear that Wetherspoon’s will be showing the games.
This means wherever your local is, you won’t miss out on the events in Paris.
You can even get into the Olympics season by trying a new international drink, many of which will be coming from the same countries as the teams competing.
With food served until 11pm, it’s a good chance to try the food menu, including burgers, pizzas and a range of small plates.
In Sheffield, there are 10 pubs you can choose from to watch the Olympics 2024. These are:
- The Bankers Draft in Market Place, Sheffield City Centre
- The Woodseats Palace in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats
- The Benjamin Huntsman in Cambridge Street, Sheffield City Centre
- The Rawson Spring in Langsett Road, Hillsborough
- The Sheffield Waterworks Company in Division Street, Sheffield City Centre
- The Sheaf Island in Ecclesall Road
- The Francis Newton in Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall
- The Wagon & Horses in Market Place, Chapeltown
- The Scarsdale Hundred in Sevenairs Road, Beighton
- The Steel Foundry in The Oasis, Meadowhall Shopping Centre
