A dozen breweries will be selling their top beers to the people of Sheffield when a beer festival returns after its success last year.

Launched last year, The Old Shoe Beer Fest proved a popular introduction to the city’s drinking scene.

With curated breweries handpicked by the team behind The Old Shoe pub in this city centre’s Orchard Square, the event promises to provide some of the best and most exciting beers in the UK.

The popular Old Shoe Beer Fest is returning to Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre. | National World

And now, the team are getting ready to the festival back again on August 16, with a dozen breweries chosen to take part.

Those include:

Beak Brewery

Duality Brewing

Verdant Brew Co

Sinnister Brew Co

Ticking Clock Brew Co

Weekend Project Brew Co

Woodland Brewing

Dark Element Brew Co

Low Key Barrel Project

Terra Tempo Brewing

Beer Riff Brewing Co

A final brewery is also being arranged though has not yet been announced.

The event is split into two sessions, one in the afternoon that runs from midday to 4.30pm and an evening session from 5pm to 9.30pm.

The breweries’ selections will be served out of three Orchard Square venues - The Old Shoe, Not Open; Don't Come, and Sheffield Plate - and those in attendance will get a collectable plastic festival cup.

Tickets can be booked online here.