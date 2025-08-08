Old Shoe Beer Fest 2025: Popular Sheffield celebration of beer returns with a dozen breweries joining in
Launched last year, The Old Shoe Beer Fest proved a popular introduction to the city’s drinking scene.
With curated breweries handpicked by the team behind The Old Shoe pub in this city centre’s Orchard Square, the event promises to provide some of the best and most exciting beers in the UK.
And now, the team are getting ready to the festival back again on August 16, with a dozen breweries chosen to take part.
Those include:
- Beak Brewery
- Duality Brewing
- Verdant Brew Co
- Sinnister Brew Co
- Ticking Clock Brew Co
- Weekend Project Brew Co
- Woodland Brewing
- Dark Element Brew Co
- Low Key Barrel Project
- Terra Tempo Brewing
- Beer Riff Brewing Co
A final brewery is also being arranged though has not yet been announced.
The event is split into two sessions, one in the afternoon that runs from midday to 4.30pm and an evening session from 5pm to 9.30pm.
The breweries’ selections will be served out of three Orchard Square venues - The Old Shoe, Not Open; Don't Come, and Sheffield Plate - and those in attendance will get a collectable plastic festival cup.
Tickets can be booked online here.
