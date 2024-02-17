Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Old Horns Inn at High Bradfield is perched atop a hill above the picturesque village of Low Bradfield, the rolling hills of the Peaks and Damflask Reservoir in the Loxley Valley beyond.

The beer garden out back is hugely popular with visitors in spring and summer, with many expected to pay the pub a visit to enjoy a drink and stunning views now the weather is starting to improve.

The beer garden has been highlighted as perhaps one of the best in the UK.

Welcome to Sheffield, the official destination website for the Steel City, which highlights tourism opportunities in the area, highlights the pub as place worth visiting.

The site states: "With a hilltop position, the pub's outside terrace boasts one of the best beer garden views in the country, looking out across rolling countryside and the Peak District beyond."

The boozer, which has won an array of Thwaites Awards including 'Pub of the Year' and 'Best Food,' has also won rave reviews on Tripadvisor and Google from visitors.

It enjoys an average of four stars out of five on Tripadvisor based on more than 500 reviews.

One reviewer described it as an 'excellent pub with great views'.

It is a similar story on Google, averaging 4.6 stars out of five based on more than 2,100 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: "Fantastic country pub. Amazing views from the beer garden. Excellent carvery with the most generous serving of meat ever!"

Amid all the praise are a sprinkling of one-star reviews.

One from earlier this month bemoans television screens.

