The Old Horns Inn, on Towngate, in High Bradfield, is a much-loved watering hole, boasting stunning views over the surrounding countryside and a traditional, cosy interior.

And in the summer of 2024, owners worked hard to ensure that reputation remained, undertaking a massive refurbishment to the historic establishment.

At the time, the landlord told The Star that it was the first of its kind in 16 years, and they wanted to freshen up the aspects people loved so much.

One year on and it seems they succeeded in their goal, with TripAdvisor reviews remaining consistently positive, leaving the popular old pub with an average 4.2/5 star rating overall.

One five star reviewer described it as ‘Yorkshire’s best’

They went on to say: “Absolutely the best pub restaurant. Staff are friendly, efficient and helpful.

“The views are stunning, the food is excellent quality and good portions.”

Another similarly glowing review praised the carvery options, saying: “Visited for Sunday lunch with family. Absolutely delicious, fantastic quality and value for money.

“Staff exceptionally welcoming and efficient. Will definitely visit again.”

Others celebrated the dog friendly nature of the venue, with the stellar views constantly brought up across reviews.

One person shared their experience of returning to the pub after a few years, writing: “I came here for the first time in a few years, as it's a little out of the way it's a place I often forgot about, but my friend suggested it.

“If you've not been before, it's worth going to for a drink just for the views alone, it's up on a hill surrounded by fields and the roads are behind the pub so it's nice and quiet, beautiful to sit out when the weather is nice.

“The food is great too, but it has become a little expensive, but the drinks are reasonably priced. I had the three pick and mix dishes, the portion sizes are good compared to other places I have been that do that kind of thing, the halloumi fries are really nice, as was the squid. The staff are friendly and attentive.

“Definitely worth a visit for food and a drink”

However, value for money was raised as a concern by some.

One recent review reads: “The best thing about this pub are the stunning views over the valley.

“The staff were very friendly and efficient but the food was disappointing. I had steak and ale pie with chips and mushy peas.

“The chips weren't very warm and the pie was quite mushy with no crust on top. To top that there was very little gravy with the pie and they charged me £1.00 for additional gravy.

“I feel if wasn't value for money.”

1 . Country pub The Old Horns Inn, at High Bradfield, Sheffield, which has reopened after a major refurbishment | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Giant deckchair The beer garden at the Old Horns Inn, High Bradfield, Sheffield, which has reopened after a major refurbishment | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Traditional country pub Inside the Old Horns Inn, at High Bradfield, Sheffield, which has reopened after a major refurbishment. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Classic decor Inside the Old Horns Inn, at High Bradfield, Sheffield, which has reopened after a major refurbishment. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales