St Matthew’s Church on Carver Street in the City Centre is hosting a beer festival on Saturday 8 October in aid of its ‘Regenerate’ redevelopment campaign.

The Regenerate campaign are plans for the redevelopment of the church which include the nave, carpets, fixing the pillars and improving the uneven worn flooring as well as refining the seats.

The event will take place between 1pm and 6pm in the Grade 2 listed church, described as “Sheffield’s hidden Gem.”

Sheffield's St Matthews Church hosting a Beer festival this October for Oktoberfest

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least six beers will be available for people to try including: Abbeydale Brewery; Harvested, Pilgrim, Exodus, Salvation. Triple Point Brewery; Gold. Loxley Brewery; Black Dog, Halliday.

Tickets can be purchased online or via the parish website and are £10 in advance or £15 on the day which will include a beer and a burger along with the live music – and don’t worry, additional pints will be available for sale!

BOOK TICKETS: Carver Street Beer Festival

The Parish Priest, Fr Naylor said: “As good scouser and as an adopted Sheffielder I love a pint of the good stuff – Beer and the Christian faith go hand in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield's St Matthews Church hosting a Beer festival this October for Oktoberfest