Oktoberfest: Unique beer festival to be held inside Sheffield’s St Matthew’s Church

St Matthew’s Church in the city centre is hosting a beer festival this October.

By Hajra Akbar
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:45 am

St Matthew’s Church on Carver Street in the City Centre is hosting a beer festival on Saturday 8 October in aid of its ‘Regenerate’ redevelopment campaign.

The Regenerate campaign are plans for the redevelopment of the church which include the nave, carpets, fixing the pillars and improving the uneven worn flooring as well as refining the seats.

The event will take place between 1pm and 6pm in the Grade 2 listed church, described as “Sheffield’s hidden Gem.”

At least six beers will be available for people to try including: Abbeydale Brewery; Harvested, Pilgrim, Exodus, Salvation. Triple Point Brewery; Gold. Loxley Brewery; Black Dog, Halliday.

Tickets can be purchased online or via the parish website and are £10 in advance or £15 on the day which will include a beer and a burger along with the live music – and don’t worry, additional pints will be available for sale!

BOOK TICKETS: Carver Street Beer Festival

The Parish Priest, Fr Naylor said: “As good scouser and as an adopted Sheffielder I love a pint of the good stuff – Beer and the Christian faith go hand in hand.

There are Christian Monasteries all over the world where beer is still brewed to this day. It is an exciting opportunity to host the first beer festival in a church in Sheffield, it’s going to be a unique opportunity for punters, and I hope it’s the first of many!”

