One Sheffield venue is giving away a holiday to the heart of the Oktoberfest celebrations.

From this weekend, Sheffielders will swap shot glasses for steins as they celebrate German culture with copious amounts of beer.

Oktoberfest is kicking off in Munich on Saturday, September 21 and runs until Sunday, October 6 - and many cities around the globe will echo the fun with their own festivities.

As well as German beer, you can indulge yourself with bratwurst, schnitzel and currywurst, and dance the night away with live music from oompah bands, accordions and yodelers.

So boys and girls, dig out your lederhosen and dirndls and add these celebrations below to your calendar for some autumnal fun.

Two Thirds Beer Co. will be celebrating Oktoberfest on Abbeydale Road - and one customer will win a holiday to Munich for two. | Two Thirds

Two Thirds Beer Co. - Friday, September 20 - Sunday, October 6

On Abbeydale Road, Two Thirds Beer Co will be celebrating Oktoberfest every single day the celebrations are carried out in Munich. This year, the owner Danny Clare has organised a special prize where one customer will win a trip for two to Munich.

The trip will include return flights from Manchester, a two night stay at a four-star hotel, and a dinner for two.

To be in with a chance of winning the trip to Munich, all you have to do is book your table for free online with the “Oktoberfest” booking option, and soak up the atmosphere.

The bar will serve all six official Oktoberfest beers as well as foot-long bratwursts, Bavarian burgers and schnitzel, and host live music.

To make a booking, or for more information, please click here.

Steamworks - Saturday, September 21

Steamworks, in Highfield, is kicking off Oktoberfest with an evening full of traditional German guest beers, live music from DJs and an oompah band, and authentic German food.

The warehouse will be transformed into a cosy tented beer hall for dancing and feasting. Street food vendors at the warehouse will include Serious Schnitzel, Get Wurst, and Sweet Loaded Pretzels.

Fancy dress is “highly encouraged” at this adult-only event. Tickets start at £12. For more information, please click here.

Get Wurst is one of the vendors that will be at Steamworks' Oktoberfest event. | Get Wurst

Triple Point - Saturday, September 27 - Sunday, September 28

Triple Point, on Shoreham Street, will be hosting oompah bands, a Bavarian-themed food menu from Twisted Burger, a fancy dress competition, and of course, fresh beers on tap.

The event is completely free to enter.

For more information, please click here.

Network Sheffield - Saturday, October 19

Located on Matilda Street in the city centre, Network will be hosting the city’s ‘biggest’ Oktoberfest event.

From 1pm until 10pm, German food and live entertainment will be on offer, celebrating the very best of Bavarian culture.

Expect pretzels, performers and plenty of beer. Tickets start at £14.90. For more information, please click here.

Stein Haus - Saturday, October 12

On West Street, Stein Haus will be opening its doors at 2pm for an event of “authentic Bavarian food, booze, Oompah bands and DJs”, where you can spin, sing, stomp and dance the night away.

It has described itself as the best Oktoberfest experience in the UK.

Tickets start at £16. For more information, please click here.