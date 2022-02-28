Peri-Peri lovers will be able to get heir hands on Nando’s famous Portuguese dishes on March 9, when the Barnsley’s first branch opens on the Glass Works Square, in the same block as Superbowl UK.

The restaurant, which will offer outdoor seating in the Glass Works Square, is close to the new 13-screen Cineworld, which started its fit-out earlier this month, ready to open in the summer.

River Island, which has been described as a “major acquisition for Barnsley town centre”, will welcome shoppers on March 19 with an opening day event.

The shop will be located next to TK Maxx on the ground floor of the shopping boulevard.

Frances Baker, property director of River Island said:“We are delighted to be bringing a new River Island store in Barnsley, our first in the town centre.

“The transformation of the retail core here has been really impressive and allows us to design a modern store that delivers the best shopping experience possible for our customers. We can’t wait to open”

The Botanist cocktail bar also signed up for a unit in the Glass Works, and independent coffee shop 200 Degrees Coffee has applied for permission for one of the units.