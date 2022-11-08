Offers galore in Scarborough Restaurant Week ... this is who's taking part and how to get your vouchers

Discover a taste of Scarborough during restaurant week

The team behind Scarborough Restaurant Week is Scarborough Digital and Embers Restaurant, in Victoria Road, and is funded by Yorkshire Coast BID.

The aim is to highlight local cafes and restaurants and celebrate the best dishes the coast has to offer, giving local residents and tourists the opportunity to sample menus and make the most of the exclusive deals.

All businesses involved has a bespoke special offer, with deals starting from £5.

Check out the offers for afternoon tea

Jim Grieve, Scarborough Digital, and co-founder of Scarborough Restaurant Week, said: "Scarborough is an amazing showcase for the diversity of food we have to offer here on the coast.

"Bringing businesses together to show off their excellence, as well as giving everyone the chance to try something or somewhere new, Scarborough Restaurant Week offers something for everyone.

"We are having a cascade of restaurants coming on board. We recommend people go and see if they discover their new favourite food venue.”

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of the Yorkshire Coast BID, said: “Championing local produce and showcasing the amazing food offering along the coast is incredibly important to the work we do. “Scarborough Restaurant Week is a great concept which allows us to support local hospitality venues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cafe Fish is one of the participating restaurants

The participating restaurants are:

Bella Rose Cafe, Columbus Ravine: burger and a pint for £10 – excludes Bella rose burger.

Crown Hotel, The Esplanade: coffee or tea with a slice of cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lezzet Mediterranean Bistro, Aberdeen Walk: one dessert off dessert board for £5;

Starter and shish kebab: choose from single starters and one of our popular shish kebabs – veggie, chicken, lamb, mixed for £20;

Lunch time mixed grill platter for 2, available from 11am to 5pm

Chicken and lamb shish, grilled köfte and chicken fillets. Served with salad, chips, tortilla wraps and dips for £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrer’s Bar & Restaurant, Scarborough Spa: £5 off 2 main meals when purchased together

Lighthouse Tea Room, Belle Vue Street, Filey:

Afternoon tea for one: Including your choice of sandwich (+£1 for speciality or prawn marie rose sandwiches), homemade scone with homemade jam and clotted cream and homemade cake, as well as a hot drink for £10.

Seven Coffee Shop & Eatery, York Place: two grilled sandwiches or panini’s for £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cask Inn & Club, Cambridge Place: choose one meal from our main meal section for £10.

Grind Coffee Shop, St Nicholas Street: coffee and cake for £5;

Any grilled sandwich and a hot drink for the human and a puppacino, sausages and a fuss from the staff for your dog for £10.

Afternoon tea for 2 for £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koda Coffee, Northway: Hot drink & cake (not including seasonal drinks) for £5; any lunch item and drink (includes seasonal drinks) for £10.

Licorella, York Place: £5 off food bill when you spend £20. Minimum of 2 people booking.

Hartley’s, Scalby Road: hot drink and slice of cake/scone/tray bake as available or any hot drink plus bacon or Trotters sausage sandwich on Sunday for £5;

Any main course from menu plus your choice of any hot drink or soft drink for £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main course from our menu and a drink of choice, soft drink or hot drink – two people – for £20.

The BellyRub Bar and Eatery, Victoria Road: two currywurst fries and two bottles of beer for £20.

Victoria Hotel, Westborough: two starters for £10; two mains £20 (excludes steak).

The Hideout, Columbus Ravine: two seasonal specialty hot drinks £5; any two stone-baked pizzas £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crescent Bar & Lounge, Belvoir Terrace: tea or coffee and cake for £5; dessert with any main meal for £5; main meal (excludes steak) for £10; three small plates for £15; five small plates for £20.

The Crescent Hotel, Belvoir Terrace: starter and/or dessert with any main meal for £5; tea or coffee & cake for £5; afternoon tea for £10; main meal (excludes steak) for £15;

Three-course Sunday lunch for £20.

Quayside Bar, Sandside: sandwich & hot drink for £5; burger & a pint for £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolli’s Tea Rooms: The Hillyard, Main St, Wykeham: full English breakfast – bacon, sausages, tomato, baked beans, mushrooms, choice of eggs (friend, scrambled or poached), two slices of toast and either tea or filter coffee for £10.

Downe Arms, Wykeham: any starter or dessert of evening menu or £5; any main course & soft drink/hot drink form lunch menu for £10;

Any two-course meal from dinner menu – after 6pm, six d ays a week – £10 off; bottle of house wine or Prosecco for £15 with any full paying main course;

Two dining, two- course meal £20 off – after 6pm, six days a week; four guests dining main course only, £20 off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palm Court Hotel, St Nicholas Cliff: reduce the final bill by £5 for one individual when dining for a three-course meal;reduce the final bill by £10 for two individuals when dining for a three-course meal.

Taylors Bar & Kitchen, Peasholm Gap: three tapas for £10.

The Cockpit, Newborough: any chicken parmesan & a soft drink for £10; any burger & a soft drink for £10.

Cafe Fish, York Place: two starters for £15; selected main and a glass of wine for £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

1925 Cocktails & Kitchen, Bar Street: two bottled drinks for £5; deluxe afternoon tea with a glass of Prosseco/mocktail/soft drink for £15; standard afternoon tea for two for £20.

Embers, Victoria Road: any dessert – does not include a cocktail or dessert wine – for £5; two selected cocktails – a specials board up will display the cocktails on offer – for £15;

Burger & a beer for £20: choice of either Embers brisket burger, two patties, mushroom rarebit, parmesan truffle fries on a brioche bun or chicken Milanese, parmesan breaded chicken, creamed woodland mushrooms & greens. Drinks include: Bottle of Landmark, 175ml glass of Pinot Grigio, Zinfindel, White Zinfindel, or a soft drink.