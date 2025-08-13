As wine bars become increasingly popular, one local entrepreneur has come up with a unique approach in Sheffield.

Members of the team behind the successful Old Shoe bar in Orchard Square have masterminded this latest venture, with the playful name ‘Not Open; Don’t Come’.

Styled after an old-school speakeasy, the bar isn’t signed and customers can’t simply walk in.

Instead, guests call a number on a fire door to get in, with entry available until 2am on a weekend.

“Our entrance was already a fire exit. So why not lean into it?” said owner Mike Pomranz, a former Brooklyn-based drinks journalist.

“For a loft party, you need to know who to call to let you in. For us, you’re all our friends - the number is there on the door.

“It might seem silly, but everyone is welcome. Hang out for a while.”

A new wine bar has sprung up in Orchard Square, promising a relaxed environment to try new drinks. | Submit

Inside the decor is more casual, with owners describing a ‘kitchen island’ feel in the loft-based venue.

From within, customers can try a number of wines served out of household refrigerators all with a view over the thriving Orchard Square.

Designer Emily Croft worked on the project while in the midst of graduating from Sheffield Hallam university.

“My approach to this project was to create an atmosphere that feels as cosy as your own living room,” she added.

“A place to kick your shoes off and laugh with friends – whilst drinking great wine. As someone who is fairly new to the wine industry, I know how daunting ordering wine can feel – but having somewhere like this to learn and taste and say yuck or yay and find my own feet within the community is really something special.”

In fact, that relaxed vibe is something crucial to the whole experience.

Mike, who masterminded The Cider Hole before opening The Old Shoe, is bringing wine buyer Rachel Hendry from the fellow Orchard Square business onto the new project.

Her expertise will help people discover and explore wines, whether they’re already knowledgeable lovers or are completely unaware of the difference between a pinot and a merlot.

She explained: “‘Drinking and ordering wine should be pleasurable for everyone, but it can often feel like a chore.

“Our list prioritises playfulness. Whether that's a soft and sweet Moscato d'Asti that tastes like candied peaches or a Blanc de Pinot Noir that rivals the complex whites of Burgundy but made in Wales, we're working to buy wines with personality that have something to say.

“And hopefully introduce people to different flavours and new favourites in the process."

Not Open; Don’t Come, is open every Friday and Saturday night and can be found within the fire exit in the red wall on Orchard Street.