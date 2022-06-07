Nine quirky activities in Sheffield and South Yorkshire perfect for stag or hen parties

If you’re looking to enjoy those last few fleeting moments of freedom in a big way, here’s nine different ways you can do it in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
Whether you’re wanting a night out with drinks or something a bit different, we’ve got you covered.
1. Gloryholes Sheffield
Something for the more raunchy among us - Gloryholes is great fun whether you're on a stag or hen do.
Photo: -
2. The Spa At Tankersley Manor
The Spa At Tankersley Manor - with a swimming pool and a jacuzzi - is ideal for hen dos, if you're looking for a more relaxing time.
Photo: -
3. TeamSport Go Karting Sheffield
TeamSport Go Karting Sheffield offers packages for both hen and stag parties. You can either do a 50 lap race or an open grand prix - just don't drink and drive!
Photo: -
4. Footgolf
Footgolf combines both golf and football to create an endlessly enjoyable experience - with live sports also being shown at the venue, this is a great place to have a stag for any sports fans.
Photo: -