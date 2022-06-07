If you're planning a hen or stag party, here's a few places that you can visit in Sheffield.

Nine quirky activities in Sheffield and South Yorkshire perfect for stag or hen parties

Preparing for the big day? Don’t forget your stag or hen party first!

By Jimmy Johnson
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 3:58 pm

If you’re looking to enjoy those last few fleeting moments of freedom in a big way, here’s nine different ways you can do it in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Whether you’re wanting a night out with drinks or something a bit different, we’ve got you covered.

1. Gloryholes Sheffield

Something for the more raunchy among us - Gloryholes is great fun whether you're on a stag or hen do.

2. The Spa At Tankersley Manor

The Spa At Tankersley Manor - with a swimming pool and a jacuzzi - is ideal for hen dos, if you're looking for a more relaxing time.

3. TeamSport Go Karting Sheffield

TeamSport Go Karting Sheffield offers packages for both hen and stag parties. You can either do a 50 lap race or an open grand prix - just don't drink and drive!

4. Footgolf

Footgolf combines both golf and football to create an endlessly enjoyable experience - with live sports also being shown at the venue, this is a great place to have a stag for any sports fans.

