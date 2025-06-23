Nine of the top-rate restaurants in Sheffield city centre - according to Google reviews

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:14 BST

Sheffield city centre has so many top-quality restaurants on offer - but which are the most popular with diners?

The city centre has countless restaurants, with pretty much every type of cuisine on offer.

And with such variety, it’s easy to suffer from decision paralysis.

So we’ve looked at what diners think, using Google to help identify the most-loved restaurants with regular customers.

From chains like Turtle Bay, to smaller quirky spots like Howst, here are nine of the establishments with 4.5 star ratings and above.

This dine-in and takeaway Asian restaurant has managed to a garner an incredible reputation, with a 4.9 star rating on Google after 683 reviews. One reviewer wrote: "Clean, helpful staff, fast service and tasty food with good vegan choice of options."

1. Wokie Box, Furnival Gate

This dine-in and takeaway Asian restaurant has managed to a garner an incredible reputation, with a 4.9 star rating on Google after 683 reviews. One reviewer wrote: "Clean, helpful staff, fast service and tasty food with good vegan choice of options." | Google

The Caribbean chain received an impressive 4.8 star ratings on Google. One reviewer said 'food and drink all amazing, excellent staff, couldn't ask for better service'.

2. Turtle Bay, Holly Street

The Caribbean chain received an impressive 4.8 star ratings on Google. One reviewer said 'food and drink all amazing, excellent staff, couldn't ask for better service'. | Google

This lunch restaurant, with bottomless brunch options, has built a loyal following and earned a 4.8 star rating on Google. One reviewer said: "Highly recommend. Had a lovely gluten free all-day breakfast. Coffee was gorgeous, as was the food."

3. Howst, Howard Street

This lunch restaurant, with bottomless brunch options, has built a loyal following and earned a 4.8 star rating on Google. One reviewer said: "Highly recommend. Had a lovely gluten free all-day breakfast. Coffee was gorgeous, as was the food." | Google

I know what you're thinking, is this really a restaurant? Well with food provided by Twisted Burger Company there's more than just excellent beers on offer. And according to reviewers, it's well worth a visit, with Google giving it a collective score of 4.7 stars.

4. Triple Point Brewery, Shoreham Street

I know what you're thinking, is this really a restaurant? Well with food provided by Twisted Burger Company there's more than just excellent beers on offer. And according to reviewers, it's well worth a visit, with Google giving it a collective score of 4.7 stars. | Google

