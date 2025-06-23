The city centre has countless restaurants, with pretty much every type of cuisine on offer.
And with such variety, it’s easy to suffer from decision paralysis.
So we’ve looked at what diners think, using Google to help identify the most-loved restaurants with regular customers.
From chains like Turtle Bay, to smaller quirky spots like Howst, here are nine of the establishments with 4.5 star ratings and above.
1. Wokie Box, Furnival Gate
This dine-in and takeaway Asian restaurant has managed to a garner an incredible reputation, with a 4.9 star rating on Google after 683 reviews. One reviewer wrote: "Clean, helpful staff, fast service and tasty food with good vegan choice of options." | Google
2. Turtle Bay, Holly Street
The Caribbean chain received an impressive 4.8 star ratings on Google. One reviewer said 'food and drink all amazing, excellent staff, couldn't ask for better service'. | Google
3. Howst, Howard Street
This lunch restaurant, with bottomless brunch options, has built a loyal following and earned a 4.8 star rating on Google. One reviewer said: "Highly recommend. Had a lovely gluten free all-day breakfast. Coffee was gorgeous, as was the food." | Google
4. Triple Point Brewery, Shoreham Street
I know what you're thinking, is this really a restaurant? Well with food provided by Twisted Burger Company there's more than just excellent beers on offer. And according to reviewers, it's well worth a visit, with Google giving it a collective score of 4.7 stars. | Google
