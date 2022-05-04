Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the nine best ice cream parlours that Sheffield has to offer, as the sun finally starts to come out.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Sundaes Gelato
Sundaes Gelato, 262 Glossop Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2HS. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 1,207 Google Reviews). "Excellent ice cream parlor serving a great variety of flavoured ice creams and hot desserts."
2. Treatz Dessert Parlour
Treatz Dessert Parlour, 200-204 London Road, Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4LW. "Tasty desserts and really well presented. The staff were super helpful and welcoming."
3. Granelli's
Granelli's, 66-68 Broad Street, Sheffield, S2 5TG. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 52 Google Reviews). "If you want a great selection of sweets and fantastic service this is the place to go."
4. Our Cow Molly
Our Cow Molly Dairy Ice Cream, Cliffe House Farm, Hill Top Road, Dungworth, Sheffield, S6 6GW. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 1,422 Google Reviews). "Fantastic ice cream and at really reasonable prices too, seriously, we've paid more at ice cream vans for much poorer quality."
