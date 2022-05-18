Nine of the best bakeries in Sheffield for World Baking Day

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out 11 of the best bakeries that Sheffield has to offer and put them into this list – in no particular order.
Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!
1. Forge Bakehouse
Forge Bakehouse, 302 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 229 Google Reviews). "Really glad we went to Forge Bakehouse. We enjoyed our pastry, hot chocolate and breakfast. The staff are lovely too."
2. Seven Hills Bakery
Seven Hills Bakery, 232 Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8ZP. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 310 Google Reviews). "Delicious croissants, surprisingly good coffee, but most impressive is the setting."
3. Gerry's Bakery
Gerry's Bakery, 289-291 South Road, Sheffield, S6 3TA. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 87 Google Reviews). "Top bread and baked goods and also a fab selection of quality cheeses, jams, chutneys and beers!"
4. Baked & Caked
Baked & Caked, 55 Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, S8 0RL. Rating: 5/5 (based on 57 Google Reviews). "I can safely say I’ve been a scoffington consumer and addict for the last year thanks to baked and caked."
