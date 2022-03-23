Nine distilleries proving just the tonic for Yorkshire gin production

There are dozens of companies now making gin in Yorkshire with some winning highest international awards. Across our White Rose county, many distilleries create their own brands, the spirit becoming so popular festivals in Leeds and Scarborough are among those toasting the tipple.
1. Rare Bird Malton
Situated in unofficial “food capital” of Yorkshire, the distillery, in normal times, has its own gin school and onsite shop. You can order online too.
2. White House Gin Otley
Their gin was created following almost a decade of research which involved tasting many, many gins from all over the globe. Refreshing cocktail recipes within website.
3. Hooting Owl Barmby Moor
The company’s base was once an iconic coaching inn, the site steeped in history spanning some several centuries.
4. Priory Gin Wetherby
The company also makes vodka and rum. Nurtured from seed to bottle on a farm in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside