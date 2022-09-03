Niche Sheffield: Legendary nightclub DJs to play in Sheffield club in huge 'Nostalgia' night
Legendary Niche DJs are to perform in Sheffield at a ‘Nostalgia Oldskool’ night.
The DJs are renowned from their time at infamous Sheffield club Niche, which opened at its Sidney Street base in 1992 and went on to become one of the most well known clubs in the UK.
It was the birthplace of ‘bassline’ music, which became known globally, and attracted people and DJs from all over the country every weekend.
It closed in 2005 after a police raid but the brand continued with Niche re-opening at Club Vibe on Charter Row the following year, before it moved to premises on Walker Street, near the Wicker Arches in 2017.
Niche DJs including Nev wright, Chris Bailey and Andy Spoff have been booked to perform at Network – formerly known as Plug – on Matilda Street tonight.
Nostalgia Oldskool tickets are available online via Skiddle.
Standard entry is £11.25 with doors opening at 10pm, with last entry at 2pm before the club closes at 6am tomorrow.
Niche was launched by Steve Baxendale, who has since passed away, as a backstreet nightclub with the brand eventually becoming recognised around the world.
Its distinct underground music was initially a fusion of house, garage and RnB, which became known as bassline.
The Ministry Of Sound produced ‘The Sound Bassline’ which sold in excess of 100,000 copies, catapulting the Niche brand onto the world stage.