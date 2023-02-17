News you can trust since 1887
New Starbucks drive-through planned for vacant Rotherham site

Plans for a new Starbucks drive-through have been lodged for a vacant site in Rotherham.

By Danielle Andrews
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:19am

If approved, the plans will see the two-storey coffee shop built on land at Riverside Way Templeborough.

Planning documents state that 40 car parking spaces will be provided, including four accessible spaces and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Planning documents drawn up by urban designers nineteen47 state that the scheme will ‘deliver new employment generating development on this long term vacant site’

‘The proposals provide the opportunity to significantly enhance the site and secure a range of uses, which will support the wider sustainability and vibrancy of the town.

‘The overarching aspiration of the site is to create a convenient stopping off point for vehicles travelling between Sheffield and Rotherham.’

The electric vehicle charging hub will provide 10 charging points, in a bid to ‘support the uptake of electric vehicles within the Rotherham area’.

Residents can comment on the plans until March 3.

