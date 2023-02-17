Plans for a new Starbucks drive-through have been lodged for a vacant site in Rotherham.

If approved, the plans will see the two-storey coffee shop built on land at Riverside Way Templeborough.

Planning documents state that 40 car parking spaces will be provided, including four accessible spaces and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Planning documents drawn up by urban designers nineteen47 state that the scheme will ‘deliver new employment generating development on this long term vacant site’

‘The proposals provide the opportunity to significantly enhance the site and secure a range of uses, which will support the wider sustainability and vibrancy of the town.

‘The overarching aspiration of the site is to create a convenient stopping off point for vehicles travelling between Sheffield and Rotherham.’

