New Sheffield bakery that serves the 'best vegan sausage rolls' temporarily closes due to 'heat and emergency roof works'

A newly opened Sheffield bakery has been forced to temporarily close due to ‘a mixture of heat and emergency roof works’.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:22 am

The Bakry in Broomhill opened earlier this summer serving fresh pastries and cakes which have been a hit with customers.

But the owners posted on Instagram this week that the shop will be closed until Thursday next week because of ‘a mixture of heat and emergency roof works’.

The Bakry on Glssop Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

They said: ”Unfortunately we have to close until further notice whilst the scaffolding is outside the shop. It's difficult to gain entry especially with a pram/pushchair.

"Keep an eye on updates as I'm sure we will be firing on all cylinders soon.”

In a separate post, they said the closure was down to ‘a mixture of heat and emergency roof works involving scaffolding the front of the building.’

The venue has won praise from customers with many taking to Google to post positive reviews.

David Ivall said: “Best vegan sausage roll we have ever had! Delicious brownie too, so many nice looking savouries and cakes, looking forward to trying them all! Lovely owners as well.”

Another described the shop as “great” and added: “My pasty was excellent. The owner was very friendly and there was a wide range of savouries and cakes for sale. I struggled to choose between everything. Can't wait to go back!"

Lisa Bilella posted: “Delicious savory pastries, salads, cakes and coffee. Warm and friendly staff. Great selection for vegans and vegetarians close to the uni!”

