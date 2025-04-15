New proposals aim to make Rotherham’s nightlife safer and greener for the environment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Council is unveiling bold new changes to its licensing policies, designed to both protect women and strengthen environmental standards in the borough’s nightlife scene.

The updates aim to ensure safer nights out for women with new venue safety guidelines and introduce tougher environmental regulations for local businesses.

The policy was agreed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet on April 14, and will go to public consultation next month.

All staff working in licensed venues, including bartenders and security personnel, will be required to undergo training in conflict resolution, bystander intervention, and how to assist women and vulnerable customers who feel unsafe.

Venues will also be encouraged to designate “safe spaces” for women and vulnerable people who may feel threatened or unsafe.

Venues will also be required to implement more stringent security measures. This includes better monitoring of crowds, improved lighting in areas where patrons gather, and additional support for customers reporting unsafe behavior or harassment.

The new policy also mandates that all licensed venues adopt and enforce zero-tolerance policies towards harassment, including sexual harassment, with clear systems for reporting and addressing incidents. In addition, the council proposes supporting venues that implement safety technology, such as panic buttons, emergency apps, or other tools that can provide immediate assistance to patrons in distress.

These measures are set to make a real difference in improving safety on Rotherham’s nightlife scene, ensuring that all visitors feel comfortable, respected, and protected as they enjoy their nights out.

Alongside the focus on safety, the council is introducing a comprehensive set of environmental guidelines designed to push the borough’s nightlife venues toward greater sustainability.

With climate change being an ongoing global challenge, Rotherham is determined to lead the charge in creating an environmentally conscious and responsible nightlife economy.

Venues will be required to adopt energy-efficient technologies, including LED lighting, energy-saving appliances, and improved insulation. The aim is to reduce energy consumption and minimize the environmental impact of the borough’s nightlife industry.

Waste management will become a critical part of venue operations, with a focus on reducing single-use plastics, promoting recycling, and ensuring that waste is disposed of in an eco-friendly way.

Venues will also be encouraged to work with local suppliers to reduce packaging waste and food waste. The new policy will also encourage venues to source their products sustainably, from local, ethical food providers to eco-friendly bar supplies, such as reusable drinkware and biodegradable straws.

Venues will be encouraged to monitor and report their carbon footprint, working toward reducing it over time. The council plans to offer resources, training, and support to help businesses identify ways to lower emissions.

To further incentivise sustainable practices, venues that meet certain sustainability criteria will be eligible for ‘green’ certifications or other rewards, signifying their commitment to reducing their environmental impact.

The updates will be open for public consultation in May 2025, with the council seeking input from residents, businesses, and other stakeholders.

This feedback will ensure that the new policy strikes the right balance between safety, environmental responsibility, and the needs of local businesses.