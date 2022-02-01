The new Neapolitan cafe and deli called Caffè Tucci opened on Surrey Street in the city centre yesterday (January 31) in the building previously occupied by the much-loved Sheffield Scene shop, which closed permanently after almost 50 years of celebrating Sheffield’s heritage and its reputation for high-quality manufacturing.

Caffè Tucci is open for takeaway and dine-in with Sheffield residents able to tuck into a selection of authentic Neapolitan food, including traditional pastries and cakes, bruschetta, paninis and Italian cured meat and cheese plates.

There is also vegan and vegetarian options and different kinds of modern Italian coffee.

The Neapolitan cafe and deli called Caffè Tucci has opened on Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre

Caffè Tucci owners and brothers Stefano and Salvatore from Naples in Italy decided that Sheffield was the perfect base to open their dream cafe after falling in love with the city that welcomed them many years ago.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Stefano said: “Salvatore came to Sheffield eight years ago, and I came two years later because we were struggling to find a proper job in Naples, and we fell in love with the city.

"We decided to open a coffee shop in Sheffield because this is the city which welcomed us.”

A cup of modern Italian Coffee from Caffè Tucci

He added that Sheffield is full of ‘lovely people who are willing to try a different experience’, and they hope to make customers feel ‘like they are our friend, like part of the family.’

Sheffield Star reporter Kian Rains visited the cafe as it opened yesterday afternoon.

He said: “It may look like just another cafe from the outside, but Caffè Tucci is a must-visit venue in the city centre.

“From the moment I stepped through the door, I was immediately greeted by the friendly staff. The atmosphere inside the building is very welcoming, and the decor is superb – it has got the feel of a traditional Italian cafe with a modern twist.

The cafe on Surrey Street serves many delicious paninis on its menu, including this one made with both sun-dried and fresh tomato, Avocado and Mozzarella.

“Here, you can get a taste of Naples without actually leaving the city.”

Caffè Tucci is open Monday to Sunday from 8 am to 6:30 pm.