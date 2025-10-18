A new micro-bar has opened in the heart of Waverley, becoming one of the first hospitality venues in the fast-growing development.

The Canary, located on Olive Lane, opened its doors on September 12, 2025 and has already proved popular with locals - from retirees and dog walkers to after-work drinkers.

The bar specialises in a curated rotation of independent craft and cask beers, including brews from local favourites such as Abbeydale and Triple Point, as well as exclusive wines, gins and cocktails.

S70 Media

Customers are also encouraged to bring in food from nearby street food trucks, with the bar keen to support neighbouring businesses.

Assistant manager Alex Sinclair said the reception since opening has exceeded expectations.

“Since the official opening it’s been busy – even during weekday afternoons,” he said.

“Retired couples come in, dog walkers pop by… I was a bit dubious about being next to a nursery but so many parents say ‘my kid’s still asleep, I’ll have a quick drink’.”

He continued: “It’s a really friendly, community atmosphere. Everyone is so nice – brilliant customers, great to talk to.”

The Canary also hosts regular events, including quizzes, DJs on Friday nights and “sip and paint” sessions.

It is dog- and child-friendly until 7pm, creating a relaxed and welcoming setting.

Alex joked: “If you got friendly dogs, or friendly kids, bring them in.”

S70 Media

The bar is one of the first permanent venues on Olive Lane – a new public realm designed to be the social hub of Waverley, complete with pop-up markets and food vendors.

An Indian restaurant has also opened and more businesses are gradually moving in.

Waverley sits on the former site of the Orgreave coking plant, once at the centre of the South Yorkshire mining industry and the 1984–85 miners’ strike.

Over the past decade, the area has been redeveloped into a major residential and commercial community.

The Canary’s website notes that the history of Orgreave and its “strong, working-class spirit” inspired the bar’s ethos.

“Community matters here,” a spokesperson said.

“This is more than just a bar. It’s a place to belong.”

Despite being new, the venue has already seen busy Saturdays.

Alex added: “It’s slowly filling up, but even now it’s very crowded on a Saturday night. Everyone has loved it – so positive and enthusiastic.”

S70 Media

Opening hours:

Monday: 3pm–10pm

Tuesday and Wednesday: 2pm–10pm

Thursday: 2pm–10.30pm

Friday & Saturday: 12pm–11pm

Sunday: 12pm–10pm

(Last orders 30 minutes before closing)

With its strong focus on independent drinks, community spirit and local history, The Canary looks set to become a cornerstone of Waverley’s social life.