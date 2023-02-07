New Marks & Spencer all day brunch in Sheffield is 'full of delicious surprises' - review

Marks & Spencer cafes across the UK have introduced a brand new brunch menu to be served all day, writes Madison Burgess.

The menu consists of five dishes including a carb-free red pepper and feta shakshuka served with two perfectly poached free-range eggs, a brunch classic eggs royale served with their Food Hall favourite responsibly sourced Scottish smoked salmon, and a twist on a classic - the English breakfast wrap with free-range egg omelette, British pork sausages, streaky bacon, baked beans, and a tangy tomato sauce.

We headed to M&S Cafe in Sheffield city centre to try out the new menu. The cafe was packed and with it being a weekday, this only proved its popularity. There’s an extensive drinks menu to choose from, from coffee to a Colin the caterpillar frappe (which I had no idea existed so of course I had to try it).

The red pepper and feta shakshuka, priced at £6, was something I’d never seen on a brunch menu before. Completely carb-free and vegan, it caters to everyone while still being full of flavour. I was anxious to try it as I’ve never had shakshuka before so it was completely new to me. However, I was really pleasantly surprised. The two poached eggs were cooked perfectly and paired well with the bed of roasted red pepper and tomato. It had just the right amount of kick to it and the feta crumbled on top was a delicious finishing touch.

The all-day breakfast wrap, priced at £5.75 is a great twist on the traditional English breakfast. It’s a soft toasted tortilla wrap loaded with all of the nation’s favourites from a classic English breakfast such as a free-range egg omelette, British pork sausages and streaky bacon, baked beans, and a tangy tomato sauce. It was a filling and tasty twist on the classic.

Both eggs benedict and eggs royale are also new to the menu. The eggs benedict is priced at £8 and consists of a toasted English muffin, topped with honey-roast Wiltshire ham, two poached eggs covered in hollandaise sauce before being garnished with wildrocket leaves. The eggs royale is the same, swapping out the ham for salmon. The eggs were gooey and cooked perfectly. They paired nicely with the buttery hollandaise sauce and

the meal itself was very filling, great for a treat after you’ve been shopping.

As well as the shakshuka, the menu has a range of vegetarian options to choose from including an avocado and halloumi ciabatta and smashed avocado and poached eggs on sourdough toast. If you prefer a sweeter brunch, there is also a brand new nutty granola bowl - a rich and creamy bowl of 0 per cent fat Greek yoghurt is served with dark and glossy black cherry compote and crunchy low sugar granola packed with nuts, seeds, and toasted

coconut.

Overall, I think the brunch menu is a great addition to M&S Cafe with options that cater to everyone. Treat yourself and give it a try next time you head out to the city centre.

