Victoria Quays: New market featuring street food, craft beer and music coming to Sheffield's canal basin
A new market featuring street food, craft beer, cocktails, music and art is coming to Victoria Quays in Sheffield.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:23 pm
Quayside Market is due to launch on Saturday, April 9, at the historic canal basin and visitors can expect of a mixture of family-friendly activities, street food traders, craft ales, along with arts and crafts.
The event runs from noon to 9pm and there will also be stages set up for DJs and musicians.