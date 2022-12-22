A new Greggs shop has opened today – and customers are being offered a free bake and hot drink.

The store launched at the Tesco Extra in Wath-upon-Dearne, creating six new jobs. Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Wath upon Dearne Tesco Extra has brought 6 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and vegan alternatives. Freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

For those yet to download the Greggs App, customers can get a free bake in addition to the free hot drink when you sign up before January 2 2023. Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout today, including its famed breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

The store is open from 7am to 6pm daily.